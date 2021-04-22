OU baseball snaps single-season home run mark

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team has displayed power this season.

The Braves set a new single-season home run record Wednesday in the 5-0 win over Central Christian College at Alumni Park. Rylan Cratsenberg hit the team's 58 bomb of the season, his 20th of the year, to break the old mark of 57 that was set in 2017. The home run in the fifth inning gave Ottawa. 4-0 lead.

Cratsenberg went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and one run scored. Four hurlers combined for the shut out.

The Braves (27-15) play Friday against No. 7 Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Alumni Park.