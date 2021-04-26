Braves baseball takes series from No. 7 Eagles

By The Herald Staff

It was quite a weekend for The Ottawa University baseball team.

The squad nearly swept a three-game series from No. 7 Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Ottawa took the series, 2-1.

Ottawa split a doubleheader Saturday with a 12-8 win and an 8-7 loss in the nightcap. Ottawa had a 7-1 lead, but the nationally-ranked Eagles rallied for the win.

Ottawa won the third game, 12-8, on Sunday. In the series, the Braves led in hits, 50-30, had a .427 batting average, a .650 slugging percentage, and a .465 on base percentage.

All three games saw each team answer each other. Ottawa tied the third game 2-2 in the first inning as Rylan Cratsenberg hit his 22nd home run of the season.

Ottawa scored four runs on five hits in the second inning to gain a 6-2 advantage.

The Eagles, who entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NAIA in slugging percentage (.663), second in total runs scored (460), third in batting average (.360), and fourth in runs scored per game (10.6), scored five runs in the top of the third to retake the lead 7-6.

Ottawa answered with three runs in third to retake the lead at 9-7. Ottawa tacked on three runs in the fifth inning as the Ottawa pitchers settled down.

Jeremy Husband pitched a scoreless fourth and fifth for the Braves. Eric Reese followed that up with a scoreless sixth and seventh.

Holland Boan was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with five RBI and one run scored.

Saturday’s games were full of offensive fireworks. Ottawa rallied from an early 4-2 hole in the opener. Ottawa scored six unanswered runs for an 8-4 lead.

Cratsenberg's 21st home run of the season gave 11-7 lead over OKWU in the seventh. He led the offense with three hits and five RBIs.

The nightcap saw Ottawa score six runs in the fifth inning to give the Braves a 7-1 lead. The Eagles answered with five runs in the top of the sixth to cut OU's lead to 7-6 and scored two in the seventh to salvage a split.

Ottawa (29-16, 19-10) wraps up its series Tuesday with the University of Saint Mary Spires at Alumni Park.