OU baseball completes sweep of Saint Mary

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team completed the series sweep of the University of Saint Mary on Tuesday afternoon at Alumni Park with an 8-1 victory. The win is Ottawa’s 30th of the season and is just the fourth time that the Braves have won 30 or more games.

Ottawa bats came out smoking as the Braves scored three runs in the first inning.

Kyle Banister went 2-for-4 at the plate to pace the offense.

Ottawa closes the regular season this weekend with a three-game series against Friends in Wichita.