OU baseball ties program wins mark for single season

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team tied the school record for wins in a single season that was set in 2006 (31).

The tying win came Friday in a 5-4 win over Friends in 14 innings in the first of a three-game series. Friends won the final two games, 12-2 and 9-0.

Ottawa (31-18) will play in the 2021 KCAC Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2018. The tourney starts in Great Bend. The tournament bracket will be released later.