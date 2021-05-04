Braves open KCAC tourney against No. 2 Tabor

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team is making its first KCAC Tournament appearance in three seasons.

The Braves (31-18 garnered the fifth seed after posting a 21-12 conference mark. The 31 wins tied the program record for most wins in a season. Ottawa opens the tournament Wednesday in Great Bend against No. 2 seed Tabor (34-15). Ottawa won the season series from the Bluejays.

Nationally-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan secured the No. 1 seed in the tournament and a regular-season conference title following a season in which they went 44-6 overall with a 29-4 record in conference play. The Eagles face off against Bethany College, which earned the No. 6 seed with a 27-20 overall record and a 18-15 mark in KCAC play.

The No. 3 vs. No. 4 matchup pits Kansas Wesleyan University (No. 3 seed) vs. McPherson College (No. 4 seed). Kansas Wesleyan accumulated a 31-16 regular-season record, including a 23-10 mark in the conference. The Bulldogs were not far behind in the conference standings, earning a 22-11 mark in KCAC play as part of a 32-11 overall record in the regular season.

The tourney champion earns an NAIA National Tournament berth.