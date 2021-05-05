Braves baseball players earn all-KCAC honors

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University baseball team had seven players named to the All-KCAC teams with Zachary Spradlin being named to the KCAC Gold Glove Team at second base.

Elliot Antonetty, a senior catcher, was named first team All-KCAC. Through 46 games, he has a .361 batting average, scored 11 runs, hit eight doubles, nine home runs, drove in 32 runs, has a .604 slugging percentage, walked 17 times, has been hit by a pitch 16 times and has a .480 on base percentage. Antonetty is ranked sixth in the NAIA in total chances (394), eighth in chances per game (8.5), 11th in total putouts (340), and 15th in putouts per game (7.3). He has thrown out 18 runners this season. Antonetty was selected to the 2021 KCAC Baseball Preseason Team.

Rylan Cratsenberg, a senior first baseman, earned first team All-KCAC. He was named KCAC Player of the Week once this past season and broke the OU single season home run record. Through 48 games, Cratsenberg has a .417 batting average with 60 runs scored, 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 RBI, he has a .867 slugging percentage, 18 walks, has been hit by a pitch nine times, has a .488 on base percentage, and has 15 stolen bases. He is ranked second in the NAIA in home runs per game (0.45), second in total home runs (22), fifth in total bases (150), sixth in total RBI (70), 10th in total put outs, 11th in total bases per game (3.1), 12th in slugging percentage (.857), 13th in runs batted in per game (1.4), 15th in total chances (362), 19th in total hits (73), 23rd in total runs scored (60), 26th in putouts per game (7.1), 31st in chances per game (7.5), 38th in runs scored per game (1.2), 41st in batting average (.417), and 42nd in hits per game (1.5).

Spradlin, a junior second baseman, was a second team All-KCAC to go along with Gold Glove Team selection. Spradlin has a .327 batting average in 46 games. He has 49 runs, 50 hits, nine doubles, two triples, one home run, 20 RBI, a .431 slugging percentage, 21 walks, was hit by a pitch six times, a .425 on base percentage, and 19 stolen bases. On the field, Spradlin has 80 put outs, 76 assists, 162 chances, a .963 fielding percentage, and 17 double plays.

Holland Boan, a junior designated hitter, earned second team All-KCAC. He was twice named KCAC Player of the Week this past season. Through 37 games, Boan has a .403 batting average with 29 runs, 54 hits, eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 48 RBI, a .761 slugging percentage, 19 walks, been hit by a pitch three times, and has a .481 on bae per centage. He is ranked 34th in the NAIA in runs batted in per game (1.2), 43rd in home runs per game (0.12), 47th in slugging percentage (.761), and 49th in total bases per game (2.7).

Stephen Norrell, a junior pitcher, was selected second team All-KCAC. He was named KCAC Pitcher of the Week once this past season and was named to the 2021 KCAC Baseball Preseason Team. Norrell has played in 12 games, making 11 starts. He has pitched two complete games, one shut out, has a record of 4-3, and a 4.38 ERA. In 76 innings, Norrell has struck out 96 and opponents have a .238 batting average against him. He is ranked 18th in the NAIA in innings pitched per game (6.3), and 26th in total innings pitched (76).

Kyle Banister, a senor third baseman, earned honorable mention All-KCAC. Through 48 games, Banister has a .353 batting average with 43 runs, 66 hits, eight doubles, three triples, five home runs, 24 RBI, a .508 slugging percentage, eight walks, has been hit by a pitch 11 times, has a .409 on base percentage, and nine strike outs. He is ranked 23rd in the NAIA in total at bats (187), 42nd in at bats per game (3.8), and 50th in total hits (66).

Austin Warfel, a junior relief pitcher, was named honorable mention All-KCAC. He has appeared in 27 games, was part of three combined shut outs, has five saves, and has a record of 2-2. In 34 innings, he has struck out 30, has a 2.91 ERA, and opponents have a .227 batting average against him. Warfel is ranked 28th in the NAIA in saves (5).