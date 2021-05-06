OU baseball sets records in win over Tabor in tourney

By The Herald Staff

A record-setting victory came at the right time for the Ottawa University baseball team.

Ottawa set a single-season wins mark with its 4-2 win over Tabor Wednesday in the first round of the KCAC Tournament. It was the 32nd win for the Braves.

It was the first KCAC Tournament win for Ottawa since 2010.

Ottawa junior hurler Stephen Norrell had 15 strikeouts and surrendered four hits in the complete game victory. He set a single-season strikeout mark (111) and a new career strikeout record (242) with his performance.

Ottawa (32-18) plays Kansas Wesleyan Thursday in a winner’s bracket game.

The Ottawa bats were silent through six innings, but broke through for four runs to erase and 2-0 deficit.

Rylan Cratsenberg paced Ottawa with two hits.