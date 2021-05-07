Braves slam Kansas Wesleyan to advance in KCAC tourney

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball’s magical season continues to add chapters to its program history.

For the first time since 1994, Ottawa picked up a second victory at the KCAC Tournament. Ottawa defeated Kansas Wesleyan University, 6-5, Thursday, in a come from behind win over the Coyotes.

Ottawa (33-18) played the winner of the Oklahoma Wesleyan University/Kansas Wesleyan University game Friday night in Great Bend.

The Braves rallied from behind for the second straight game. Kansas Wesleyan struck for two runs in the first inning and stretched the lead to 5-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning when Ottawa staged a comeback.

Ottawa scored five runs in the uprising, highlighted by Holland Bean’s grand slam home run.

Ottawa shut down Kansas Wesleyan in the final two frames. The Coyotes threatened in the eighth inning with runners at second and third.

Austin Warfel pitched the ninth, picking up his sixth save. Starter Hector Sepulveda pitched six innings with eight strikeouts. Eric Reece pitched the seventh and eighth innings to get the victory.

The Braves had eight hits in the game by eight different players.