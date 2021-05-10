OU baseball captures KCAC tournament title

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University’s baseball season will continue in the national tournament.

The Braves earned a national tournament berth by winning the KCAC Tournament. Ottawa bested McPherson, 12-7 in the championship game. It was the program’s second KCAC tourney championship and first since 1994. Ottawa, the fifth seed in the tourament, went 4-0, beating the top four seeds in the tournament.

Ottawa takes a 35-18 record into the NAIA Opening Round, May 17-20. The 35 wins are a program best for a single season.

The NAIA selection show is 4 p.m. Thursday on the PlayNAIA Facebook Page.

Ottawa led the title game from start to finish. Ottawa scored five runs in the first inning, highlighted by Holland Boan’s three-run home run, his 14th of the season.

Ottawa kept rolling in the second frame with four runs to take a 9-0 lead.

Kyle Banister and Rylan Cratsenberg both had three hits apiece. Stephen Norrell pitched 6.1 innings to get the win. He had nine strikeouts to give him 24 strikeouts in the KCAC Tournament.

Hector Sepulveda pitched the final two outs of the seventh. Eric Reece pitched the eighth and Austin Warfel pitched the ninth, earning the save.