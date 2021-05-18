Braves snap postseason drought with win over Benedictine in NAIA tourney

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team keeps writing chapters to its record-breaking season.

The Braves earned another program first with its win over nationally-ranked Benedictine College, 5-2, Monday in the NAIA Opening Round game in New Orleans.

It was Ottawa’s first win in a NAIA postseason game since the 2005 season.

The fifth-seeded Braves (36-18) plays Tuesday against top-seeded Loyola University.

Ottawa used the same game plan it has used the past month during its surge. Ottawa relied on its pitching, defense and timely hitting.

Ottawa and Benedictine were scoreless through four innings when Bendectine struck for a run the fifth inning. Ottawa’s bats came alive in the seventh inning. Ottawa scored two in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Stephen Norrell tossed six innings with five strikeouts. He gave up one run. Jeremy Husband had three strikeouts in the seventh. Eric Reece pitched the eighth and Austin Warfel earned his eighth save in the ninth, which is ranked second in single season saves in the Ottawa record book.

Jeremiah Arellano went 3-for-5 at the plate, scoring one run.

Ben Kolen had one hit in two at bats. He finished with two walks and three RBIs.