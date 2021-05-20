Braves baseball team put together record-breaking season

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team's record-breaking season came to and end this week in the NCAA Opening Round Tournament in New Orleans.

The Braves fell 7-0 to nationally-ranked Oklahoma City University at Segnette Field.

The Braves finished the season with an overall record of 37-20, setting a new school record for wins. Ottawa won the program's second KCAC Tournament championship, its first since 1994, and qualified for the program's first NAIA Opening Round.

The Braves won their first NAIA postseason game since the 2005 season when they won two games at the Great Plains Region Tournament.

Ottawa went 2-2 in New Orleans, topping No. 8 Loyola, 4-1, and Benedictine, 5-2. Ottawa this season posted a 4-1 mark against top-10 ranked teams.

Ottawa also set team marks in several categories. Rylan Cratsenberg set a new single season home run record with 23.

Ottawa closed the season winning 15 of 22 games, including winning those games against top-10 ranked teams.

That run culminated in Ottawa winning the KCAC tourney and advancing to an NAIA regional.

The Braves never got anything going against Oklahoma City. Elliot Antonetty, Kyle Banister, and Matthew Aguilar had one hit apiece.