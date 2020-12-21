OU's Moore wins KCAC Offensive Player of Week award

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University junior guard Ian Moore has been named the KCAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Moore averaged 25 points, two assists, and 2.5 steals per game in two games last week. He shot 58.1 percent from the floor (18-for-31) and 68.8 percent (11-for-16) from behind the three-point line.

Moore scored a career high 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting in OU's 103-99 double overtime loss to McPherson College a week ago Monday. His trey at the end of the first against the Bulldogs sent the game into double overtime.

In OU's 99-83 win over nationally ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Thursday, Moore was 6-for-11 from the floor and 4-for-6 from behind the three-point line for 19 points.

The Braves return to action Jan. 2 against Tabor College in Wilson Field House.