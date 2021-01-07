OU women open 2021 with road loss

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's basketball team Wednesday opened the 2021 portion of the schedule with a road loss.

Ottawa fell 73-52 to Bethel College in Thresher Gymnasium.

A key 10-0 run by Bethel to end the first half took all the momentum away from Ottawa. The Lady Braves rallied from a 19-8 deficit within 26-22 with three minutes left in the first half.

Bethel used that run to open a 36-22 halftime lead and never let Ottawa cut into the deficit in the second half.

Ottawa shot 34.5 percent from the floor. Mariah Grizzle led Ottawa with 18 points. Kanecia Payne came off the bench to score 10 points. Liz Vaughn led OU in rebounding with eight.

Ottawa (3-8, 3-6) plays 3 p.m. Saturday against York College in York, Nebraska.