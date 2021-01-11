OU women use big spurt in third quarter to down York

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's basketball team Saturday won its first game of 2021 with a 65-50 victory over York College in York, Neb.

Ottawa took control in the third quarter with a 19-3 run in the final seven minutes to open a 53-33 lead.

The Lady Braves had a 28-10 lead in points off turnovers, a 32-18 advantage in points in the paint, led 19-6 in second chance points, and had an 18-7 lead in bench scoring.

Ottawa placed four players in double figures. Haylie Anderson led Ottawa with 17 points and three steals. Liz Vaughn finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Amyr Lowe had11 points and nine rebounds. Jalisa Simons came off the bench for 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ottawa (4-8, 4-6) is scheduled to play 5 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Saint Mary.