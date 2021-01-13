West Franklin boys win first game of the season

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin boys basketball team Tuesday picked up its first win of the season.

West Franklin topped Northern Heights, 62-58. West Franklin used strong first and third quarters to gain 21-8 and 50-32 leads. The Falcons fought off a strong comeback by the Wildcats in the fourth quarter.

The girls fell 38-8.

The Falcons (1-2) Friday face Osage City in their home opener.

Boys

West Franklin (62) —Rogers 18, Martinez 14, Fischer 12, Hower 7, Wise 5, Criqui 4, Hassler 2.

Girls

West Franklin (8) —Swank 4, Bailey 2, Walter 2.