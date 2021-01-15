Ottawa University men's basketball team carves up third straight win

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's basketball won its third straight game Thursday with a 106-81 victory over the University of Saint Mary at the Ryan Sports Center. That win snapped a streak of 11 straight regular-season losses by the Braves in Leavenworth.

Ottawa appears to have its game in gear now after a slow start to December. Ottawa used big runs throughout the game to build double-digit leads. Saint Mary rallied back within single digits throughout the first half.

Ottawa led 49-40 at halftime. The second half was a different story. The Ottawa defense held USM to seven points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to snare a 71-47 lead.

Ottawa never let up on the gas pedal the rest of the game. Ottawa shot 50.7% from the floor.

For the fourth time this season and the second time in the last three games, Jaquan Daniels finished with more 30 points. He had 35 points on 14-for-18 shooting from the floor, two assists, three steals and six rebounds.

Andre Jackson netted 18 points and eight rebounds. Ian Moore finished with 14 and Perry Carroll had 12.

Ottawa (7-4, 4-4) plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at home against Kansas Wesleyan.