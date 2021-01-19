OU men's winning streak snapped by Southwestern

By The Herald Staff

Southwestern’s quick spurt to open the second half put Ottawa University men’s basketball in a hole that it never could recover Monday in Winfield.

The Moundbuilders topped Ottawa, 92-83, to snap the Braves’ four-game winning streak.

The Moundbuilders led 48-47 at halftime and opened the second half with a 13-4 run to open a 61-51 lead. Ottawa spent the rest of the half attempting to cut into the deficit. Ottawa came within three with 5:30 remaining, but Southwestern answered with a key 9-2 run.

Ottawa shot 39.7 percent from the floor.

Jaquan Daniels, who was selected the KCAC Offensive Player of the Week, paced Ottawa with 22 points. He was coming off a week where he averaged 34.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 steals.

Perry Carroll tossed in 16 points and Andre Jackson had 12 points.

Ottawa (8-5, 5-5) plays 7 p.m, Wednesday at home against Tabor College.