OU's Daniels named NAIA Player of Week

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University senior Jaquan Daniels, has been named NAIA Player of the Week. He is the second Ottawa men's basketball player to earn the honor. The first was David Birch in 2008-09.

Daniels averaged 34.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 steals in two victories last week. He shot 67.6 percent from the floor, 58.3 percent from behind the three-point line, and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Daniels also was a force on the defensive end, guarding positions 1-5 and finishing with 11 steals in two games. He scored more 30 points for the third time in the last four games in the win over Kansas Wesleyan this past Saturday.

Ottawa plays 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Tabor College.