Lady Braves stretch winning streak to four games

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s basketball team is playing at a level not seen in several seasons.

The Lady Braves have won four straight games after Wednesday’s 80-73 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Ottawa (7-8, 7-6) will have a rematch Saturday with Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The victory gave Ottawa a two game lead over Oklahoma Wesleyan for sixth. Ottawa is a game behind McPherson for fifth and tied in the loss column with Kansas Wesleyan.

Ottawa dominated the third quarter to build 17-point lead. Ottawa led 39-34 at halftime.

The visitors made a big run in the fourth quarter to come within 65-64 with 3:39 remaining. Ottawa rebounded and pushed the lead back to five.

Ottawa shot 49.1 percent from the floor. Ottawa had an 11-0 advantage in transition points.

Haylie Anderson led Ottawa with 19 points. Amyr Lowe finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five steals. Kanecia Payne scored 12 points off the bench and Liz Vaughn had 11 points and a team-best four assists.