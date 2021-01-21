OU men rebounds from loss, tops Tabor

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team is still fighting for a possible conference title.

The Braves rebounded from Monday’s loss to Southwestern — which snapped a four-game winning streak —by dominating Tabor Wednesday in Wilson Field House. Ottawa rolled to a 93-79 win. It was the third straight win over the Bluejays.

The Braves (9-5, 6-5) are two games behind conference leaders Bethel and Oklahoma Wesleyan. Ottawa has a key road matchup with Oklahoma Wesleyan Saturday. Ottawa routed Oklahoma Wesleyan in December in one of the Braves’ most complete games.

The Braves were on top of their game against the Bluejays. Ottawa started the game on a 17-4 run. The Bluejays rallied, cutting Ottawa’s lead to 19-17. Ottawa answered and pushed its lead to 10 points at 33-23. Ottawa led 49-37 at halftime.

The second half was more the same as Ottawa increased the lead to 20 points.

Ottawa shot 47.4 from the floor. Ottawa’s five starters finished in double figures.

Ian Moore led the balanced attack with 20 points. Perry Carroll tossed in 18 points. Juquan Daniels and Andre Jackson had 13 points each. Mason McDow netted 10 points.

Ottawa finished with 24 assists on 37 made baskets. McDow led OU with six assists, and Daniels finished with five assists.