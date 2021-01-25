Ottawa University women's win streak snapped at four

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's basketball team Saturday had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 76-65 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville.

The game was the second time in three days that the two KCAC rivals met, with each winning at home.

Ottawa opened the game on a 13-4 run and led 20-11 after the first quarter. The second quarter was all Eagles. Ottawa’s offense struggled. Oklahoma Wesleyan used a 24-6 advantage to take a 35-26 halftime lead.

The third quarter's story was not much different as the hosts opened a 65-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ottawa chipped away at the deficit, coming within 11 points late in the game.

Liz Vaughan led Ottawa with 15 points. Moriah Grizzle finished with 12 points. Haley Anderson had 11 and Amyr Lowe added 10,

Ottawa (7-9, 7-7) plays 5 p.m. Wednesday at home against winless Southwestern College.