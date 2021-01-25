Eagles outscore Braves in wide open game

By The Herald Staff

Two KCAC rivals went toe to toe Saturday in Bartlesville, Okla.

It was a barnburner. Both teams lit up the scoreboard. The Ottawa University men's basketball team ended up on the shortened of 113-98 score to Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Each team answered each others runs throughout the game. The Eagles used a 14-4 run to open an 84-69 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining. Ottawa could never cut the deficit as both teams nearly hit the century mark.

Oklahoma Wesleyan led 39-23 late in the first half. Ottawa chipped the deficit to 47-39. Ottawa trailed 53-39 at halftime.

The Braves shot 52.5% from the floor.

Senior guard Perry Carroll paced Ottawa with 25 points and six assists. Ty Bland came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points.

Andre Jackson finished with 17 points. Mason McDow netted 10 points.

The Braves (9-6, 6-6) play 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Southwestern College, which topped Ottawa a week ago Monday.