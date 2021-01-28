OU women survives Southwestern's upset bid

The Ottawa University women’s basketball coach Tarniesha Scott hopes the real Lady Braves team shows up Saturday in Hillsboro against Tabor College.

Ottawa has shown a lot of growth throughout January, posting a 5-2 mark heading into the Tabor game.

Ottawa is coming off a poor performance Wednesday in a 54-42 win over Southwestern in Wilson Field House.

“We did not look characteristic of who we are,” Scott said. “We were not very tough on defense. We did not work hard. We coasted. We thought it was going to be easy. It showed.

“When you are trying to establish a certain culture in your program, you have to have consistency. You have to know who you are going to be night in and night out no matter the opponent. We are still figuring that out.”

Scott said the players forgot what led to the recent big victories.

We did not look like that same team,” Scott said. “That is disappointing. We have to establish who we are going to be. That was ugly. You are grateful to come out with a win. We have to be better in so many aspects.

“You have that kind of showing and you have to play Tabor on the road. You have no momentum. Nothing to build off of. We have been taking all these steps forward, but we took two steps back.”

Scott said Ottawa played with a chip on their shoulder most of the season, but did not against the one-win Southwestern team.

“We did not take care of business like we should have,” she said. “We did not execute what we were supposed to execute. We found a way.”

Ottawa ended the game on a 9-0 run in the final three minutes to push the lead into double digits.

“Hats off to Southwestern,” Scott said. “They played hard.”

Amyr Lowe had the first double-double of the season. She had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Liz Vaughn led Ottawa with four assists and four steals.

Ottawa (8-9, 8-7) plays Tabor at 5 p.m. Saturday.