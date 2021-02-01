Carroll sparks Braves to key road win

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team picked up a key road victory Saturday in Hillsboro.

The Braves — spurred by a 17-9 in the final minutes — pulled away for an 84-70 win over Tabor. It was Ottawa’s fourth straight win against the Bluejays.

Perry Carroll turned in back-to-back 30-plus scoring games this past week. He poured in a career-best 33 points against Tabor. He scored Ottawa’s final 13 points to spur the final run. He had 31 points in the win over Southwestern.

Ottawa and Southwestern are tied for fourth place in the KCAC, one game back in the loss column behind McPherson.

Ottawa opened the game on fire, gaining a 20-10 lead. Tabor rallied within 27-25 with three minutes left in the first half. The Braves led 34-31 at halftime.

The second half was back-and-forth. The game was tied at 50-50 with just under 12 minutes left. Tabor led 60-57 with just under eight minutes remaining. Ottawa regained the lead at 65-61 and then went on the final run.

Carroll also had five steals, one block, two assists, and three rebounds.

Andre Jackson finished with 19 points, which was his 10th straight game in double figures. Joe Johnson III netted 12 points.

Ottawa (11-6, 8-6) played Monday at home against York College. Ottawa plays Thursday at Bethany.