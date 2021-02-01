Tabor's defense shuts down Lady Braves
By The Herald Staff
The Tabor defense always gives the Ottawa University women’s basketball team fits.
The Lady Braves offense went through scoring droughts as Tabor claimed a 59-49 win Saturday in Hillsboro.
Ottawa opened the game cold, falling behind 6-0, but took a 10-8 lead. Tabor led 29-24 at halftime.
Tabor scored the first five points of the second half to take a 34-24 lead. Ottawa trailed 43-37 after the third quarter.
Tabor built a 48-37 lead early in the fourth quarter. Ottawa came within five a couple of times in the fourth quarter.
Liz Vaughan paced Ottawa with 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Ottawa (8-10, 8-8) played Monday at home against York College.