Lady Braves rebound from slow start to down York

The Ottawa University women’s basketball team played at a much higher level in the final three quarters Monday in Wilson Field House.

Ottawa’s slow start opened the door for York to take a 20-8 lead early in the second quarter. Ottawa turned things around dominating the Panthers the rest of the way. Ottawa outscored York by 25 points to notch a 73-60 victory.

Ottawa coach Tarniesha Scott was happy with the victory, but not the bumpy journey.

“It was a win that goes down on the record,” she said. “You want your team to be the best version of themselves. We were not the best version of ourselves. It is about changing the mindset and try to become a top program in this conference. You have to change the mindset in how you approach each game. Right now, we are up and down. We are on a roller-coaster ride. That will come with time.”

Ottawa’s offense became much smoother after scoring just six points in the first quarter.

“Once we were able to execute the offense a little bit better, we saw a difference in the game,” Scott said. “We started sharing the basketball better and making better decisions. We had a lot of turnovers in that first [half]. It was carelessness. We were patient in our offense. We got more aggressive as well.”

Ottawa’s level of play has gone down in the past week after a nice January run.

“That is frustrating because we did have a spurt where we were playing our best basketball,” Scott said. “We took some steps back. We are trying to get back to playing our best basketball.”

The players are still trying to get used to one another with just three players on the roster from last season.

“If we run our sets and offense, it will help with chemistry,” Scott said. “We have to trust each other. We have to put the pieces together.”

Ottawa had a balanced attack with four players in double figures. Amyr Lowe and Cierra Brown led Ottawa with 16 points each. Moriah Grizzle finished with 15 points and team-best 11 rebounds. Liz Vaughn had 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Jalissa Simons led Ottawa with five steals and four assists.

Ottawa (9-10, 9-8) plays 6 p.m. Thursday against Bethany in Lindsborg.