OU's 'poor' effort, lack of energy plays into York's hands

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team had a rough night in Wilson Field House.

Shots did not fall, the defense did not come up with consistent stops and the effort was not up to par. York College took advantage of the Braves’ off game to down the hosts, 75-63.

Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall saw a lot of things he did not like.

“It was a really, really poor effort,” he said. “We were not ready to play. Our guys were feeling good about themselves coming off a couple of wins. There are no easy wins in this league.”

The Panthers played a zone and dared Ottawa to knock down outside shots.

“York had a great game plan,” Siebenthall said. Sit in a zone and hope you miss. Slow the game down. When a team plays 40 minutes of zone, you are going to shoot a lot of threes.”

The plan worked as Ottawa went 12-of-38 for 31 percent behind the arc and shot a chilly 32 percent overall. Meanwhile York canned 49 percent from the field.

“On the defensive end, we could not put together enough stops when we needed to,” Siebenthall said. “We were really bad on that end. It starts with our focus and effort. It was not there.”

Ottawa rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to take a 59-57 lead with just under eight minutes remaining.

“If we put together three or four more stops, when we had a one- or two-point lead, then we can dictate the pace,” Siebenthall said. “We have so many weapons. So many guys think the way they can impact the game is to score. What are you going to do when we are not scoring.”

Ottawa scored just four points in the final eight minutes of the game.

“his one should sting,” Siebenthall said. “It was a bad night. It has to mean more to us. We have to take things personal. It hurts to let one go at home.”

Joe Johnson III tossed in a team-best 17 points. Perry Carroll, who was the KCAC Offensive Player of the Week, finished with 10 points.

Ottawa (11-7, 8-7) plays 8 p.m. Thursday against Bethany College in Lindsborg.