Braves record key road win over Bethany

By The Herald Staff

The road has not been kind this season to the Ottawa University men’s basketball team.

Ottawa was just 3-5 on the road entering Thursday’s away game against Bethany. Ottawa was coming off a lackluster effort Monday in a home loss.

The Braves returned to form on the court and picked up a key road win with a dominating performance. Ottawa bested Bethany, 93-76.

Ottawa (12-7, 9-7) returns to the road Saturday against Avila in Kansas City. Ottawa can finish anywhere between third and eighth in a close race for seeds in the upcoming KCAC Tournament. Ottawa has five games remaining in the final two weeks with three of those games on the road.

Ottawa took control early and never let Bethany back into the game, bullding a 29-point lead in the second half.

Ottawa placed five players in double figures. Ian Moore fired in 20 points to lead the Braves. Ty Bland netted 18 points. Jaquan Daniels rattled the rim for 17 points. Joe Johnson III canned 13 points. Andre Jackson finished with 13 points and seven assists. Jackson Mallory snared a team-best 10 rebounds.