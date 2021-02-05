Lady Braves in battle for better seed in tourney

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s basketball team is in a fight to move up in the KCAC standings with five games remaining.

The Lady Braves sit in seventh place, a game back in the loss column behind Kansas Wesleyan and two two games behind Bethany.

Ottawa lost a chance to move into a tie with Bethany Thursday in Lindsborg. Ottawa lost a tight game, 73-70.

The game went back-and-forth from start to finish. Ottawa had two shots to tie the game in the waning seconds, but they came up short.

Liz Vaughn paced Ottawa with her fourth double-double of the season. She had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Haylie Anderson tossed in 13 points. Jalisa Simons finished with 11.

Ottawa (9-11, 9-9) plays 3 p.m. Saturday against Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri.