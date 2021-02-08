OU teams sweep Avila in dominating fashion

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University teams Saturday dominated Avila in three contests.

The Ottawa basketball teams swept the Eagles in Kansas City, while the Braves volleyball team notched a 3-0 win at home.

The men’s basketball team carved up a 96-68 win. The Ottawa women rolled to a 65-53 win.

The volleyball team made it a complete sweep on the day with a 3-0 victory over Southwestern in its second match.

The men’s basketball team placed four players in double figures. Perry Carroll paced the Braves with 28 points. Ty Bland finished with 14. Jaquan Daniels had 13 and Joe Johnson III, 12.

Andre Jackson snared 11 rebounds, had four assists, two blocks and a steal.

The Braves (13-7, 10-7) plays 8 p.m. Wednesday at home against conference-leader Bethel.

The women’s squad led from the start and built a 16-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Moriah Grizzle paced Ottawa with 15 points and three steals. Amyr Lowe had 12 points. Liz Vaughn led Ottawa with 12 rebounds.

Ottawa (10-11, 10-9) played Monday at Southwestern and has a date with Bethel on Wednesday.

The OU women’s volleyball team won all six sets. Ottawa defeated Avila (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) and Southwestern (25-10, 25-11, 25-6). It was the 25th straight win over Southwestern.

Ryleigh Burdick led Ottawa with 12 kills against Avila. Caitlyn Cox had 11 kills.

Katelyn Elstun and Burdick finished with a team-high nine kills against Southwestern.