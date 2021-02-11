Lady Braves display tough-minded mentality

The Ottawa University women’s basketball team has a tough-minded mentality.

Something that many times can’t be coached. First-year Ottawa coach Tarniesha Scott said playing with that type of fight gives her team a chance to be in every game.

“This is a group that is tenacious,” Scott said. “I love our fight. I love how hard we work. Those are the things you can’t coach all the time.”

The Lady Braves gave Bethel all it wanted Wednesday in Wilson Field House. Bethel, which is battling Tabor for second place in the KCAC, rallied past Ottawa, 65-56.

“You have to be proud of the way we battled and fought,” Scott said. “We needed a little more scoring in the second half. Scoring got a little tougher in the end. Definitely things to build on.

“They had to come in here and give us everything. That was important to us.”

Ottawa (10-12, 10-10) is in a tight battle for the sixth seed in the upcoming KCAC Tournament. Scott said there are no easy games, especially at the end of the season.

“Everyone is battling this time of year,” she said. “There is not much difference between those top three or four teams to the middle six or seven. It is a fight every [game]. Every night, you are going to have to work.”

Bethel fourth off Ottawa’s upset bid as the Lady Braves were limited to 21 points in the second half.

“A couple of possessions here or there, it is a different game,” Scott said. “This was a tough one. We wanted to get this one at home. We still have to go on the road [against] McPherson. We still have to play at Friends. Road games are always tough.”

Scott said the players have bought into each other with all of them being new to each other at the start of the season.

“I have confidence in this group,” Scott said. “Plenty to build on. I am excited. You have to have short-term memory and build off the good things. We are competing. They want to finish on a high note. Every game, we are setting out to try to win. They are giving me everything they have at the end.”

Amyr Lowe paced Ottawa with 16 points and four steals. Kanecia Payne finished with 13 points.

Ottawa plays 3 p.m. Saturday in Wichita against Friends.