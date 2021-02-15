Braves women face tough slate in final week

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women enter the final week of the season as the No. 8 seed next week’s KCAC Tournament.

The Braves women have a tough sled ahead with a home game against undefeated and 10th-ranked Sterling and a road game against McPherson.

Ottawa is coming off a 61-54 loss to Friends on Saturday in Wichita. The Braves led 43-37 after three quarters, but Friends got on a roll in the fourth quarter. Ottawa was outscored 24-11 in the final 10 minutes.

Junior Liz Vaughn paced Ottawa with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kanecia Payne came off the bench for 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ottawa plays 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against Sterling.