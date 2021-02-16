OU's Daniels named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University junior Jaquan Daniels was named the KCAC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Daniels led Ottawa to two victories last week, including a 92-91 win over No. 18 Bethel College.

He averaged 21.5 points, seven rebounds, and two steals per game in two victories last week. Daniels shot 51.5 percent from the floor, 42.9 percent from behind the three-point line, and 60 percent from the free throw line.

Ottawa returns to action 8 p.m. Wednesday against Sterling College in Wilson Field House.