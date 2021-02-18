Braves can't shake Sterling, fall in OT

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's basketball team’s quest for the No. 3 seed in next week’s conference tourney took a big hit Wednesday with an overtime loss.

Sterling defeated Ottawa, 108-102, in Wilson Field House. Ottawa, McPherson and Southwestern are in a virtual tie for the third through fifth seeds. McPherson and Southwestern play Thursday, while Ottawa takes on the Bulldogs Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Sterling and Ottawa played a back-and-forth battle from start to finish. Ottawa led 40-39 at halftime.

The Warriors opened the second half with a 16-5 spurt to take a 55-47. The two teams exchanged runs throughout the second half. Ottawa rallied within 78-77 and took a 84-83 lead with 2:23 remaining in regulation.

Sterling scored six straight points to take an 89-87 lead with 10 seconds remaining. Ottawa junior Perry Carroll’s two free throws sent the game into overtime.

Sterling led throughout the overtime.

Carroll led Ottawa with 28 points. Ty Bland netted 25 points. Jaquan Daniels had 19 points and three steals. Joe Johnson III finished with 10 points, four assists and two steals.