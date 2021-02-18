OU women's lack of consistency continues in loss

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's basketball team’s inconsistent play continued Wednesday in the home finale.

The Lady Braves fell in its last home regular season game on Wednesday night to No. 10 Sterling College, 84-51.

Ottawa gave the undefeated Warriors a battle for most of the first quarter, taking a 15-14 lead. Sterling then took control with a 10-0 run to end the first quarter.

Sterling opened the second quarter with an 18-3 spurt increase its lead to 38-18.

Ottawa was cold from the field, shooting 33 percent from the field.

Liz Vaughn paced Ottawa with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Ottawa (10-14, 10-12) is in a battle with Oklahoma Wesleyan for the seventh seed in next week’s KCAC tourney.

Ottawa plays Thursday in a rescheduled game at Southwestern and closes the season Saturday at McPherson.