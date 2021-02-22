OU basketball teams earn homes games in KCAC tourney

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University basketball teams will play their KCAC Tournament openers at home.

The men received a first round bye and faces the winner of Tabor-Sterling 7 p.m. Wednesday in Wilson Field House in the quarterfinals.

The women face Friends 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round.

The Braves split games this season against Sterling, falling this past week to the Warriors in overtime. Ottawa swept Tabor.

The Braves secured the home game with a come-from-behind 80-77 road win over McPherson. Ottawa trailed by 11 points in the second half.

The Lady Braves and Friends split games this season, each winning road games. Ottawa and Friends met seven times in the KCAC Tournament. Friends leads the series, 5-2.

Ottawa ended the regular season Saturday with a 72-62 loss to McPherson. Junior Liz Vaughn earned her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Vaughn also had six assists.