OU women's basketball season ends with loss

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's basketball team's season ended Tuesday with a 72-45 loss to Friends University in the first round of the KCAC Tournament in Wilson Field House.

Ottawa slumped at the end of the season, losing three of four games in the final week.

Ottawa’s offense went in hibernation, shooting 27 percent from the field against Friends.

Friends took control in the second quarter with a 17-2 run and never looked back.

Liz Vaughn recorded her seventh double-double of the season. She had 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ottawa finished at 11-16.