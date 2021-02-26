OU basketball players named to all-conference teams

By The Herald Staff

Eight Ottawa University basketball players received all-conference honors in a vote by the KCAC coaches.

Jaquan Daniels, Perry Carroll, Andre Jackson, and Ian Moore were selected to the all-KCAC men’s teams.

Haylie Anderson, Liz Vaughn, Mariah Grizzle, and Kanecia Payne were selected to the women’s teams.

Daniels was a fFirst team All-KCAC after being named second team All-KCAC in 2019-20. He was named to the All-KCAC defensive team for the second straight season. Daniels was twice named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week and earned NAIA Player of the Week honors. Through 24 games, he is averaging 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He is ranked 14 in the NAIA in total steals (50), 25th in steals per game (2.1), and 29th in total scoring (438).

Carroll earned second team honors and was named the KCAC Newcomer of the Year. He earned KCAC Offensive Player of the Week once this season. In 25 games this season, Carroll is averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Jackson was selected an honorable mention selection. He averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and three assists per game.

Moore earned honorable mention. He was named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week once this past season. Moore is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Anderson was named third team All-KCAC and KCAC Newcomer of the Year. In 20 games, Anderson averaged 14.9 points, three rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Vaughn earned honorable mention honors. She averaged 10 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. She had seven double-doubles this season.

Payne was named to the honorable mention team. She averaged 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Grizzle was an honorable mention selection. She averaged 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.