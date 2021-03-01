Braves lose heartbreaker to Oklahoma Wesleyan

By The Herald Staff

A basket at the buzzer ended Ottawa University men’s basketball season and a quest for a conference tournament championship.

Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Kaleb Stokes ripped the hearts out of the Braves as he nailed a three-point shot at the buzzer to give the Eagles an 84-83 victory.

In a back-and-forth battle, Ottawa had an 82-80 lead with two minutes remaining. Stokes hit a free throw with 16 seconds left to cut Ottawa’s lead to 82-81.

Juquan Daniels was fouled with four seconds left and hit one of two free throws. Ottawa led 83-81 and the Eagles went the length of the floor and hit the game-winning bucket.

Daniels led Ottawa with 17 points. Mason McDow finished with 14 points. Perry Carroll netted 13 and Andre Jackson had 11.