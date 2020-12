The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s flag football program added to its 2021 spring season roster.

Ottawa signed Christina Mayberry, of Henderson, Nev.

Mayberry lettered in flag football and track at Green Valley High School. She was a four-time flag football MVP, a two-time all-star, and helped GVHS to a 2019 Nevada State Championship.

Mayberry was named the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.

She plans to major in sociology.