Ottawa University women's flag football team makes historic debut

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s flag football team is set to write history with its first game Saturday against Milligan University in Ottawa.

It will be the first collegiate women's flag football game ever in Kansas.

The inaugural OU women's flag football team consists of 20 players from the states of Nevada, Maryland, Kansas, Florida, Arkansas and Missouri and the country of Canada. The roster has 16 freshmen, two sophomores and two seniors.

Eight players come from the Green Valley High School program in Henderson, Nev. The program is one of the best in the nation.

The Nevada players are Hailee McKay, Christian Mayberry, Nina GraveDePeralta, Hannah Serquina, Jazlyn Camacho, Sidney Rood, Mandolyn Scalisi and Cienna Curtis.

OU head coach Liz Sowers, who grew up in Hesston, was named to the 2021 U.S. Women's Flag National Team and will compete in the 2021 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Flag Football World Championships in Spain next Oct. 6-10. This is the third time that she as been selected to the team.

Sowers is one of the most highly regarded women's flag and tackle football players in the country. She played for the West Michigan Mayhem, the Kansas City Titans, and the Kansas City Tribe. Sowers currently plays quarterback for the Kansas City Glory in the WNFC. She was a first team All-American receiver for the Titans from 2010 to 2013 and 2015 to 2017. As a member of the Tribe, Sowers led the nation (more than 70 teams) with 987 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.