OU flag football rolls to victory in debut

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's flag football team opened its inaugural season with a bang Saturday at AdventHealth Field.

Ottawa overwhelmed Milligan University, 84-0. The Braves dominated from the start, leading 29-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Ottawa had 30 offensive plays for 294 yards, 58 rushing and 236 passing.

Madysen Carrera rushed for 56 yards and one touchdown. She went 5-for-6 through the air for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Carrera led OU with five receptions.

Abby Brown, a freshman from Central Heights, led Ottawa’s defense with 11 tackles. She had one sack, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, one pass break up and one punt return for a touchdown.

Ottawa (1-0) plays 2:30 p.m. Sunday against KCAC opponent, Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.