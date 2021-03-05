OU-Bethany football's spring opener canceled
By The Herald Staff
The Ottawa University football team’s spring season was moved back a week.
The Braves game Saturday against Bethany was canceled. The Braves are set to play March 13 at home against Sterling.
Ottawa (4-2) lost its final game of the fall portion of the schedule to Kansas Wesleyan. It snapped a two-game winning streak.
Ottawa will play four games during the spring portion of the schedule. Three of those will be played at AdventHealth Field.