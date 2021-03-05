OU-Bethany football's spring opener canceled

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University football team’s spring season was moved back a week.

The Braves game Saturday against Bethany was canceled. The Braves are set to play March 13 at home against Sterling.

Ottawa (4-2) lost its final game of the fall portion of the schedule to Kansas Wesleyan. It snapped a two-game winning streak.

Ottawa will play four games during the spring portion of the schedule. Three of those will be played at AdventHealth Field.