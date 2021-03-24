OU's Brown wins second KCAC player of week award

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University flag football freshman linebacker Abby Brown has been named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Brown, a Central Heights grad, had 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one interception in games against Keiser University and St. Thomas University. She had 12 tackles, one sack, and one interception in Ottawa’s 26-0 victory over St. Thomas University.

The Braves (3-2, 1-0) play Friday against Midland University and Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.