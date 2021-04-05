OU women's flag football dominates showcase

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s flag football team swept through three games Friday at the Mid-Season Showcase at AdventHealth field.

Ottawa defeated Midland University (34-13), Saint Mary (48-0) and Kansas Wesleyan (40-6).

Ottawa dominated in all three games. Ottawa had 351 yards of offense against Midland in the final game. Quarterback Madysen Carrera had 36 yards rushing and one touchdown. She passed for 315 yards and four touchdowns, going 27-for-37 through the air.

Alyssa Linkous led Ottawa with 10 receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Mandolyn Scalisi had seven receptions for 51 yards. Cienna Curtis caught four passes for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Christian Mayberry paced the defense with eight tackles. Jennifer Anthony finished the game with one interception and five tackles.

Ottawa rolled past Saint Mary in the middle game. Ottawa had 401 yards of offense. Carrera rushed for 20 yards and passed for 278. She was 22-for-30 through the air and five touchdowns. Carrera completed 73 percent of her passes.

Ylla Aparece, Mayberry, and Hannah Serquina had five tackles apiece.

Ottawa opened the day with another win over Kansas Wesleyan. The offense churned out 499 yards. Carrera rushed for 93 yards and passed for 351. She went 18-for-31 through the air, throwing five tochdowns.

Comancho had 14 receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Clara Beaudoin finished with six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Clara Beaudoin finished with six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Jennifer Anthony led the Braves with seven tackles and two interceptions.

Ottawa improved to 7-2.