OU football looks to end skid in season finale

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University football team closes the 2020-21 football season 1 p.m. Saturday at home against No. 22 Southwestern.

Ottawa (5-4, 2-4) enters the game on a two-game losing streak. The Braves fell to nationally-ranked Avila, 38-34, two weeks ago. Ottawa fell to Tabor, 17-13, on March 20.

Southwestern (6-2, 4-2) enters the game on a two-game winning streak.

Southwestern’s offerse is one of the best units in the NAIA. The Moundbuilders rank No. 7 in the NAIA in total offense (470 yards). Southwestern is No. 5 in rushing (258) and No. 7 in passing (173).

Ottawa’s offense also is among the NAIA leaders at No. 12 in rushing (1,581 yards) and No. 14 in scoring (270).

The Ottawa defense ranks No. 9 in sacks (23). Individually, linebacker Colby Johnson is No. 3 in tackles (12.8). Jacob Garcia is No. 8 in tackles for losses (14).

Freshman quarterback Dakota Lynde is coming off his best game against Avila. He was 14-for-21 through the air for 255 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

Ottawa has owned Southwestern under coach Kent Kesssinger, who is 14-2 against the Moundbuilders. Ottawa leads the all-time series, 37-27-3.