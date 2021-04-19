OU women's flag football garners several KCAC awards

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's flag football team brought home the hardware in its inaugural season.

Ottawa was the regular-season KCAC champs and the KCAC Invitational this past weekend. Ottawa had 15 players earn All-KCAC honors, including winning the coach coach of the year, the player of the year, and offensive and defensive players of the year.

Liz Sowers was the coach of the year, guiding Ottawa to a 10-1 record and national tournament berth.

Madysen Carrera was named KCAC Player of the Year. Alyssa Linkous earned KCAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. Abby Brown was selected KCAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Carrera, a freshman quarterback, was a first team All-KCAC and KCAC Player of the Year. She has thrown for 2,314 yards and 39 touchdowns. Carrera is 180-241 through the air, averaging 257.1 passing yards per game and is completing 74.7 percent of her passes. She leads the team in rushing with 431 yards on 65 attempts. Carrera averages 6.6 yards per carry and 47.9 yards rushing per game. She was named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week twice this past season.

Linkous, a freshman receiver, was selected KCAC Offensive Player of the Year and earned first team honors. She has 47 receptions for 809 yards and 16 touchdowns. Linkous averages 17.2 yards per catch and 89.9 receiving yards per game.

Brown, a freshman linebacker and a 2020 Central Heights grad, was named KCAC Defensive Player of the Year and was selected First Team All-KCAC. She led the team in tackles with 48, has five sacks, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions, and four pass break ups. Brown, twice, was named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Jazlyn Camacho, a freshman receiver was a first team selection. She has 47 receptions for 626 yards and 14 touchdowns. Camacho averages 13.3 yards per reception and 69.6 receiving yards per game.

Clara Beaudoin, a sophomore receiver earned first team honors. She has 32 receptions for 451 yards and six touchdowns. Beaudoin averages 14.1 yards per reception and 64.4 receiving yards per game.

Mandolyn Scalisi, a freshman screen blocker, was a first team member. She has 35 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown. Scalisi averages 6.5 yards per reception and 28.3 receiving yards per game.

Hannah Serquina, a freshman linebacker, earned first team honors. She has 36 tackles (32 solo/4 assisted), 11 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss.

Jennifer Anthony, a senior defensive back, was named to the first team. She earned KCAC Defensive Player of the Week honors once this past season. Anthony has 26 tackles (25 solo/1 assisted) 10 interceptions and nine pass break ups.

Ylla Aparece, a freshman defensive back, earned first team honors. She as 27 tackles (24 solo/3 assisted), one interception, and two pass break ups.

Hope Humes, a freshman defensive back was selected to the first team. She has 17 tackles and two pass break ups.

Nicole Tallent, a senior center, earned second team honors at center and punt team specialist. She had 10 receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown. Tallent averaged 5.1 yards per reception. The former Brave soccer goalkeeper had eight punts for 277 yards, averaging 34.6 yards per punt. She had three land inside the 20.

Christina Mayberry, a sophomore linebacker, was named second team All-KCAC. She had 33 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss, one interception, and five pass break ups.

Hailee McKay, a freshman linebacker, earned honorable mention honors. She had 22 tackles.

Briana Bido, a freshman linebacker, and Ciena Curtis, a freshman defensive back, were honorable mention selections.

Ottawa (10-1, 6-0) plays Thursday in Leavenworth against the University of Saint Mary.