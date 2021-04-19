Braves football garners 14 all-conference awards

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University football team’s all-conference performers were highlighted by two of the best in the nation at their positions.

Ottawa had 14 players named to the All-KCAC teams. They are Jacob Garcia, Colby Johnson, Derrick Curtis, Devin Johnston, Arnoldo Mendoza, Aaron Schoemann, Colton Davis, Dylan Foos, Isaiah Veal, Jermaine Ziegler, Greg McMahon, Tony Aiono, Jr., Jaylin King, and Grant Golemon.

Garcia and Johnson were first-team selections.

Garcia, a senior defensive lineman, was a first-team selection for the second straight season. He finished the season with 75 tackles (31 solo/44 assisted), 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass brake ups, and one forced fumble. Garcia ranked sixth in the NAIA in total tackles for loss (14.5) and 30th in tackles for loss per game (1.5).

Johnson, a senior linebacker, was a first team selection for the second time. He was twice named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week. Johnson led the Braves in tackles with 124 (55 solo/69 assisted), which is ranked seventh in the OU record book. He had 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, three fumbles recovered, and two forced fumbles. Johnson ranked fifth in the NAIA in tackles per game (12.4), 21st in total tackles for loss (13), and 50th in tackles for loss per game (1.3).

Curtis, a sophomore running back, was a second team selection. He rushed for 858 yards on 124 attempts. Curtis averaged 6.9 yards per carry, scored nine touchdowns and averaged 143 yards rushing per game. He finished the season with 11 receptions for 140 yards, averaging 12.7 yards per catch. Curtis had three receiving touchdowns.

Johnston, a junior defensive back, was a second team selection. He had 47 tackles (30 solo/17 assisted), had 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, eight pass break ups, one recovered fumble, and one forced fumble. Johnston ranked 22nd in the NAIA in total interceptions (3) and 25th in passes defended per game (1.2).

Mendoza, a senior offensive lineman, was selected second team All-KCAC. He helped block for the 13th-ranked running attack in the NAIA (1,721 yards) and the 15th-ranked scoring offense (284 points).

Schoeman, Davis, Foos, Veal, Ziegler, McMahon, Aiono, Jr., King, Goleman were honorable mention selections.

Schoemann, a junior defensive lineman was named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week once this past season. Schoemann had 35 tackles (18 solo/17 assisted), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

Davis, a sophomore receiver and utility player, did a little bit of everything for the Braves. At quarterback, he had 228 yards rushing, scored four rushing touchdowns, was 17-for-38 through the air for 276 yards and three touchdowns. As a receiver, Davis had 25 receptions for 288 yards, averaged 11.5 yards per reception, 28.8 receiving yards per game, and had three touchdown receptions. He was ranked 48th in the NAIA in total scoring (42).

Foos, a senior receiver led Ottawa with 37 receptions for 462 yards and six touchdowns. Foos averaged 12.5 yards per reception and 46.2 receiving yards per game. He was ranked 44th in the NAIA in total receiving yards (462).

Veal, a senior defensive lineman had 24 tackles (11 solo/13 assisted), two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Ziegler, a junior receiver had 30 receptions for 469 yards and three touchdowns. Ziegler averaged 15.6 yards pe reception and 58.6 receiving yards per game. As a kick returner, Ziegler had 12 kick returns for 315 yards. He averaged 26.3 yards per return. Ziegler finished the year ranked 12th in the NAIA in kick off return yards per attempt (26.3), 22nd in total kick off return yards (315).

McMahon, a senior tight end had 18 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns. McMahon averaged 12.2 yards per reception and 24.3 receiving yards per game.

Aiono, Jr., a junior offensive lineman was a big cog on the line this season.

King, a senior defensive back earned KCAC Defensive Player of the Week honors once this past season. King had 40 tackles (30 solo/10 assisted), two tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, five pass break ups, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. He was ranked 22nd in the NAIA in total interceptions (3).

Golemon, a freshman defensive back had 64 tackles (31 solo/33 assisted), two tackles for loss, one interception, one pass break up, and one recovered fumble.