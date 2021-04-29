OU's Sowers a pioneer for women's flag football

By The Herald Staff

It has been quite a year for Ottawa University women’s flag football coach Liz Sowers.

She continues to blaze the trail, not only pioneering the sport OU's coach, but also as a member of the 2021 U.S. Women's Flag National Team at wide receiver and defensive back, and now as head coach of the USA Football U17 national team.

Sowers, the KCAC coach of the year, guided Ottawa to a 10-1 mark and a KCAC title.

She is currently preparing Ottawa for the NAIA Women's Flag Football Championship Finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, May 6-8.