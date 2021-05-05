Garcia, Johnson garner AFCA/NAIA All-American honors

By The Herald Staff

Two Ottawa University football players were selected to the 2021 Spring AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-American teams.

Senior defensive lineman Jacob Garcia was a first team selection. 2021 Spring AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-American First Team. Senior linebacker Colby Johnson was an honorable mention selection.

Garcia is the sixth OU football player to be named to the first team, joining former Braves Corey Schultz, Clarence Anderson (2X), Donald Anderson, Deron Bruce, Luke Lundy, and Darrion Dillard.

Garcia was also named first team All-KCAC this past season. He finished 2020 with 75 tackles (31 solo/44 assisted), 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass brake ups, and one forced fumble. Garcia finished the season ranked sixth in the NAIA in total tackles for loss (14.5) and 30th in tackles for loss per game (1.5). He had a career high 13 tackles against Avila University and tied his career high in tackles for loss with three versus the University of Saint Mary. For his career, Garcia had 222 tackles (98 solo/124 assisted), 17.5 sacks, 48 tackles for loss, and two pass break ups.

Johnson adds this All-American honor to his first team All-KCAC selection. He was twice named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week. Johnson led the Braves in tackles with 124 (55 solo/69 assisted), which is ranked seventh in the OU record book. He had 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, three fumbles recovered, and two forced fumbles. Johnson finished the year ranked fifth in the NAIA in tackles per game (12.4), 21st in total tackles for loss (13), and 50th in tackles for loss per game (1.3). For his career, Johnson has 331 tackles (157 solo/174 assisted), 10.5 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss, five pass break ups, and one interception.